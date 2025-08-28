The Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region, Chikondi Cham’bwinja Chingadza, has urged journalists in Zomba District to collaborate with the police, especially during this election period.

Commissioner Cham’bwinja Chingadza made these remarks at the Eastern Region Police Headquarters during a meeting with journalists based in Zomba.

Chingadza: Our working relationship has been strengthened.

The purpose of the meeting was to allow her and the Deputy Commissioner responsible for the Eastern Region Police, Francis Chisoti, to get to know the journalists working in the Zomba District.

She said it was important to meet with the journalists to get acquainted and to discuss ways to strengthen their working relationship.

Commissioner Cham’bwinja Chingadza emphasised that for the police to carry out their duties effectively, they rely on journalists, who play a crucial role in spreading information and reaching a wide audience.

She urged the journalists to collaborate with the police during this election period to ensure that the Eastern Region holds peaceful and orderly elections.

Furthermore, Commissioner Cham’bwinja Chingadza also asked the journalists to consult with the police before publishing sensitive stories, to avoid causing public alarm or confusion.

“I enjoy working with journalists because we, as police officers, cannot do our job without them,” she said.

In response, Zomba District’s head of media, Solistor Mogha, thanked Commissioner Cham’bwinja Chingadza for organising the meeting and expressed confidence that this partnership would continue.

Mogha also encouraged journalists to always engage with the police before publishing potentially controversial stories.