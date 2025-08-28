The Board of Trustees for Mulhako wa Alhomwe, says it has noted with dismay and disappointment over the conduct of UTM leaders who have resorted to using Mulhako wa Alhomwe structures for their political gains.

The Board has condemned and warned UTM leadership in the strongest terms for using its structures for political reasons, saying UTM has been involved in holding meetings and donations of some motorcycles to district chairpersons to canvass support from zones to support party activities.

It has advised the UTM leadership to note that the district chairpersons they are using were expelled from the Mulhako wa Alhomwe and have no powers to act on behalf of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe.

Writing in a statement dated 27th August, 2025, signed by the Board’s Chairman, Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, the Board of Trustees has claimed that UTM leadership has been canvassing the appointment of Dr. Dalitso Kabambe as running mate for the DPP on the pretext that he comes from the Lhomwe Belt.

The Board of Trustees has advised UTM leaders to know that Mulhako wa Alhomwe structures are not political areas, but serve the purpose of the Clan observing that every political party has its own structures.

It says the use of Mulhako wa Alhomwe areas for political gains is tantamount to putting the name of Mulhako wa Alhomwe into disrepute, reminding the UTM leaders that Mulhako wa Alhomwe does not encourage nepotism as UTM leadership is portraying.

“Mulhako wa Alhomwe does not in any way get involved in the appointment of running mates as this is always the prerogative of a President of any party,” reads the statement in part.

The Mulhako Board of Trustees has warned the UTM to desist from using Mulhako wa Alhomwe structures as failure to do so, will leave them with no option but to seek legal redress against them advising them that if they do not have political structures, they should create structures and use such structures to advance their political ambitions.