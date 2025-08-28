The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has arrested customs clearing agent Rhoda Ndovie on allegations of falsifying import documents and evading taxes amounting to more than K300 million.

Ndovie, who operates under the business name Limu Clearing, was taken into custody on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, following an investigation launched after public reports of suspected tax offences.

According to MRA, preliminary findings indicate that Ndovie allegedly altered import documents for goods brought in from South Africa through Dedza Border. The paperwork, which initially listed the importers as AFORD/DPP, was allegedly changed to reflect the names Rhoda Ndovie-Chigomezgo and Bongani Investments, with Limu Clearing as the clearing agent.

Authorities say the suspect further falsified the declared quantity and value of the imports, a scheme that allegedly deprived government of revenue exceeding MK300 million. In addition, Ndovie’s own business entities are suspected of having evaded other taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT).

As part of the investigation, MRA conducted a search at the premises of politician Enock Chihana, where the goods in question were allegedly offloaded. The tax body said inquiries are continuing and that appropriate legal action will be pursued once evidence of wrongdoing is fully established.

“MRA will pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and take appropriate legal action under the tax laws where evidence of wrongdoing is established,” said Wilma Chalulu, the authority’s Acting Head of Corporate Affairs.