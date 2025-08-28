Malawian-born entrepreneur Ellie Kisyombe, based in Ireland, is making waves back home with her unwavering commitment to community development and girl-child empowerment.

Despite being based overseas, Kisyombe has remained closely connected to her roots, driven by her parents’ enduring advice to never forget home and her people.

Ellie Kisyombe

This philosophy has shaped her current work in Malawi, where she is leading several transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting communities.

Kisyombe is on the verge of launching a private Culinary and Hospitality Training School, an ambitious project designed to equip young Malawians with practical skills for the job market.

In addition, she operates an organic farm in Mbavi, Lilongwe, where she is not only promoting sustainable agriculture but also creating employment opportunities for residents.

Through both her training school and farm, Kisyombe is providing hands-on education, especially to the youth, with a strong focus on empowering girls and young women to become economically independent.

Her advocacy extends beyond grassroots work. Kisyombe regularly shares her views and insights on social issues through opinion articles and keeps her growing audience updated on her projects via social media platforms.

Ellie Kisyombe’s story is one of resilience, purpose, and giving back, a testament to the power of staying true to one’s roots while working for lasting impact.