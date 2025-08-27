Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika has said the whistle-stop rallies he has been holding since last week have shamed those who wished him failure.

He made the remarks in Nkhotakota Boma, where he stopped over on his way from Mzuzu after addressing a series of rallies.

Mutharika told the gathering that his party is ready to address Malawi’s pressing challenges once voted back into government in the September 16 elections.

Among the key issues he highlighted were food insecurity, poor road infrastructure, and the crumbling state of the economy under the current administration.

He pledged that under his leadership, the DPP will restore order, stability, and hope for Malawians struggling under worsening economic conditions.

The former president is expected to hold his next rally at Kaphatenga Market in Salima District, continuing his nationwide campaign trail.

Mutharika’s rallies have drawn considerable crowds, signalling a renewed sense of momentum within the DPP ahead of the polls.

His emphasis on development, particularly road rehabilitation and food security, appears designed to resonate with voters frustrated by persistent hardships.