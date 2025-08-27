The Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) has officially launched an investigation into the alleged shooting of Solomon Harawa by officers from the Kafukule Police Unit in Mzimba, following growing public outcry and widespread media coverage, including reports by Malawi24.

Harawa, a resident of Ching’anyi Village under Traditional Authority Chindi, reportedly died in June this year after police allegedly fired live ammunition and tear gas into his house. The incident has triggered widespread demands for accountability and justice.

Speaking to Malawi24, Iswell Harawa, the father of the deceased, confirmed that ICC officials had visited the family to begin the inquiry.

“I can confirm that representatives from the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) came to question us about the shooting of my son. We believe that justice will be served. As family members, all we want is justice. The police officers who were involved in the shooting and who fired tear gas into my son’s house must face the law,” Harawa said.

The ICC, which is mandated to independently investigate complaints against the police and other security agencies, assured the bereaved family that the truth would be uncovered and made public.

“The Commission is committed to transparency and accountability. We want to assure the family and the public that our findings will be shared, and if there is evidence of wrongdoing, appropriate legal steps will follow,” said a Commission member.

Community members in Ching’anyi Village have also voiced concerns over what they describe as increasing police aggression in the area, calling for both disciplinary and legal action against those involved in the fatal incident.

As the investigation continues, human rights organisations and civil society groups have urged authorities to handle the case with transparency and fairness, stressing the importance of justice and public confidence in law enforcement being restored.