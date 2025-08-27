The Executive Director of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia Early Childhood Development (ECD) program, Rev. Nase Chunga, has urged newly graduated caregivers to be resourceful and establish more childhood development programs to reach more pre-primary children with formal education.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a graduation ceremony held at Karonga CCAP Hall, where eight caregivers and two mentors received certificates of recognition.

“Now that they have received formal training and certification, they are recognised as qualified caregivers. In Malawi, we still have many children who are not accessing ECD services. Some of the graduands attended the training on their own, which allows them to open their own ECD centres, both as a business venture and as a way of serving communities to ensure young children access formal education,” said Rev. Chunga.

He emphasised the importance of introducing science concepts to preschool children, saying it plays a vital role in developing cognitive reasoning.

“Caregivers are trained to understand the six developmental domains, which are key in a child’s growth. Under the cognitive domain, a child develops reasoning and awareness of their surroundings. For example, a preschool child should be able to explain why a stone sinks in water while a plastic paper floats,” he explained.

Rev. Chunga further noted that the Livingstonia Synod is aware of the shortage of caregivers in Malawi. He said the Synod is conducting such training programs to support government efforts in ensuring preschool children receive formal early education.

Karonga District Council’s Social Welfare Officer, Katoto Kamwera, commended the Synod for complementing the council’s efforts in improving ECD services.

“As a council, we want more caregivers to undergo intensive training because only certified caregivers are authorised to discharge duties in ECD centres across the district. It is our policy that every caregiver must be certified,” he stressed.

One of the graduands, Annita Mhango from John Derby ECD, thanked the Synod for organising the training. She also encouraged fellow graduands to put into practice what they have learned and make a meaningful difference in children’s lives.

By Wakisa Myamba