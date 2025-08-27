Rashley, born Happy Jumbe, who three days ago released a track titled “Lakwira,” spoke out yesterday about feeling targeted by fellow RnB artist Driemo regarding a scandal from 2021 that involved the viral leak of his adult content. Describing the incident as a “mistake,” Rashley expressed that Driemo should not have reignited the issue, which led to an emotional moment during a live Facebook session where he cried, emphasizing his depression over the matter.

Driemo

In an interview on ZBM Talks in Zambia, Driemo did not name Rashley but suggested he was referring to him by stating, “Another Malawian artist was involved in a scandal in 2021, and Malawians are sensitive and don’t accept nonsense.

“That artist has been struggling to regain public interest since then.”

Rashley believes, along with many netizens, that this remark specifically targeted him, as his scandal occurred in the same year, impacting his music career.

Despite this, Rashley expressed empathy towards Driemo, praising his success in the music industry and illustrating the importance of mutual support.

He noted his role in connecting Driemo with individuals who are building his current thriving brand.

Rashley reiterated his apology to Malawians for his mistake in 2021, clarifying that the leaked pornographic content had overshadowed the original version, which was less explicit than the fake one.

Meanwhile, renowned Malawian social media influencers, including Pemphero Mphande, are showering Rashley with uplifting messages to help alleviate his depression and stressful mood regarding the issue.