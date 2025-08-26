As the rainy season approaches, Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), despite last year’s delivery setbacks that left many farmers without timely access to fertiliser.

Speaking in an interview, Kawale dismissed calls to abolish the program, stating that AIP remains central to the government’s long-term strategy to transition farmers from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

“The Ministry of Agriculture continues to implement AIP year in, year out,” Kawale said. “Our goal is to see more farmers have access to more farm inputs. Unlike just two bags of fertiliser, we are moving people to commercial farming through NEEF farm input loans.”

The Minister added that while AIP remains intact, the government is intensifying support for irrigation farming to ensure year-round productivity. Farmers are reportedly already benefiting from irrigation equipment under this expanded focus.

“Once we finish with the irrigation cycle, we immediately move into the rain-fed cycle, where farmers will also access inputs and loans,” he added.

Kawale emphasised that no major changes have been made to the AIP this year, but any adjustments would be communicated in advance.

Last year, delayed input deliveries drew heavy criticism from both farmers and stakeholders, with some calling for the scrapping of the program altogether.

However, the Ministry appears to be standing firm on AIP while using it as a stepping stone toward broader agricultural transformation.