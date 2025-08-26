The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has officially launched the 2025 FIFA MA Elite Referees Course, a five-day program designed to sharpen the skills and knowledge of the country’s top match officials. The course kicked off today at Kamuzu Stadium with a rigorous fitness test.

Leading the course is renowned Egyptian FIFA instructor Tamor Dolly Mahmoud, who brings extensive experience in technical instruction and virtual refereeing. “This initiative reflects FIFA’s commitment to support and promote football development globally,” said Mahmoud. “Our goal is to ensure referees understand the latest amendments to the Laws of the Game and adopt the evolving mindset needed in modern football.”

Among the key changes discussed is a new rule penalising goalkeepers who hold the ball for more than eight seconds, resulting in a corner kick. “This amendment is aimed at improving game flow, clarity, and consistency,” Mahmoud explained, adding that all updates are effective from July each year.

FAM Executive Committee Member and Chairperson of the Referees Committee, Patrick Kapanga, emphasised the importance of the course in raising officiating standards. “This annual training is part of our strategic partnership with FIFA, targeting the best referees in Malawi. Some have excelled in the current season, while others still need to step up. We urge all referees to strive for excellence and maintain integrity, match-fixing and corruption have no place in football.”

Kapanga also reaffirmed FAM’s ongoing commitment to referee development through regular workshops and training sessions, promoting collective progress across the board.

Top referee Easter Zimba echoed the significance of the program, highlighting its role in aligning Malawi with global officiating standards. “FIFA’s continuous updates to the laws demand that we stay current. This course ensures we apply the same rules as our peers across Africa. Even if players or fans resist the changes, we are mandated to implement them professionally.”

Zimba further underscored the critical need for ethical conduct, saying, “Integrity is non-negotiable. Any form of corruption compromises the game and will not be tolerated.”

The course marks a crucial step in strengthening the capacity and professionalism of Malawi’s elite referees ahead of the upcoming season.