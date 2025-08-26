Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook says she will not resign as Federal Reserve Governor as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks her removal from the US Central Bank.

The US President posted on his social media platform Truth Social about Cook’s removal, saying she falsified documents on mortgage applications.

According to Trump’s letter, Cook signed one document attesting that a property in Michigan would be her primary residence for the next year.

“Two weeks later, you signed another document for a property in Georgia stating that it would be your primary residence for the next year. It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second,” said Trump.

In response, Cook stated that Trump cannot fire her as he has no authority to do so and she will not resign.

“President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so. I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022,” she said.

This is a major escalation in Trump’s battle against the US central bank, and the Federal Reserve has not yet commented on the president’s announcement, which he made late on Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump has put increasing pressure on the Fed – especially its chair Jerome Powell – in recent weeks over what he sees as the central bank’s unwillingness to lower interest rates. He has repeatedly floated the possibility of firing Powell.