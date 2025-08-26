Malawi’s incoming second vice president, Enock Kanzingeni Chihana, was seen in Mzuzu interacting with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the Northern Region, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

The interaction took place ahead of the highly anticipated Blue Parades, a political event designed to showcase the DPP’s presence and strength across the country.

Chihana, who recently joined forces with the DPP leadership, has been positioning himself as a key political figure in Malawi’s shifting landscape.

His partnership with Mzomera Ngwira signals a deliberate effort to consolidate support in the Northern Region, an area long considered politically fluid and critical in national elections.

The Blue Parades are expected to attract thousands of party faithful, with the DPP leadership aiming to demonstrate unity and momentum ahead of the September 16, 2025 polls.

Chihana’s appearance in Mzuzu underscores his growing influence as a coalition partner and his strategic role in expanding the DPP’s reach beyond its traditional strongholds.

Ngwira, a well-known mobilizer in the North, has long been instrumental in rallying grassroots support for the party and welcomed Chihana’s presence as a sign of strengthened political collaboration.

The meeting between the two leaders was symbolic, highlighting not only personal rapport but also a broader political strategy to counter the Malawi Congress Party’s dominance in parts of the Central and Northern Regions.

The presence of both Chihana and Ngwira ahead of the parades was a clear message to DPP supporters that the party is entering the election season with renewed vigour, alliances, and determination.

As the Blue Parades approach, the political atmosphere in Mzuzu is charged with anticipation, with many viewing Chihana’s involvement as a potential game-changer in reshaping voter dynamics in the North.