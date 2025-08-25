Mighty Mukuru Wanderers secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over MAFCO FC at Champions Stadium in Mponela on Sunday afternoon, reclaim spot in the TNM Super League in the process.

The highly anticipated fixture, marking the start of the second round for both teams, saw the Nomads bounce back from the disappointment of being briefly dethroned by rivals Nyasa Big Bullets. With this win, Wanderers now climb back to the summit of the standings with 38 points, one ahead of Bullets.

From the first whistle, Wanderers showed attacking intent, threatening early through captain Felix Zulu and midfielder Dan Kudonto, while Emmanuel Nyirenda’s header was comfortably handled by MAFCO goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa MAFCO responded with a rare effort from Khonjera, but chances remained limited in the opening exchanges.

Blessings Singini came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, rattling the post with a fierce shot from the edge of the area. MAFCO had their moments too, notably from a corner that nearly produced a goal via Auspicious Kadzongola, but the first half ended goalless.

The breakthrough came in the 51st minute when a delivery from Wisdom Mpinganjira caused chaos in the MAFCO box. Goalkeeper Mikuwa spilt the ball under pressure, allowing Blessings Mwalilino to pounce and tap in the winner.

Wanderers continued to pile pressure, striking the post again through Adam Wallace and forcing multiple saves from Mikuwa. Despite the persistent attacks, MAFCO held on to prevent further damage but failed to find an equaliser themselves.

After the match, Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira acknowledged a sluggish first half but credited the turnaround to tactical adjustments during the break.

“Our players were in a rush to get the goal early, and it cost us fluidity. We reminded them to stick to our normal game, and it paid off,” said Mpinganjira.

On the other side, MAFCO coach Stereo Gondwe lamented a single lapse that led to the goal and admitted that the loss has further complicated their league position.

“It was just one mistake, but we paid dearly for it,” Gondwe admitted. “We’ve dropped to 13th now, and that’s worrying. But we’ll work harder to turn things around.”

The result leaves MAFCO stuck in the bottom half of the table on 17 points, now sitting in 13th place, while Wanderers shift focus to maintaining their grip on the top in what promises to be a tightly contested title race.

At Kamuzu Stadium, a strike in each half from Moses Gwayi and Wakisa Mwakifuna inspired Mzuzu City Hammers to a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Ekhaya FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

However, the win wasn’t enough to move them out of the relegation zone as they are still 15th in the table with 11 points from 16 games.

As for Ekhaya, who scored their consolation goal through Clever Chikwata, have dropped down to fifth position with 26 points from the same number of games.

At Karonga Stadium, a strike each from Godfrey Sibale, Allen Chihana, and Winford Mwale saw Karonga United beating Moyale Barracks 3-1 to move fourth in the table.

Oscar Kaunda’s men have 27 points from 16 games while Moyale Barracks, who scored their only goal through Lesman Singini, are 12th in the table with 18 points, two points above the relegation zone.

At Nankhaka Stadium, a second-half goal through Blessings Phiri inspired Dedza Dynamos to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Blue Eagles to move 11th in the table with 18 points. It was a match in which the visitors dominated as Eagles failed to stamp out their authority in their backyard.

The defeat leaves them in 8th position with 23 points.