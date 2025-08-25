….pledges to deal with corruption…

Independent presidential hopeful, Smart Mlumbe Swira, has declared that he will win the September 16th Malawi Presidential Elections, claiming his presidency was prophesied by the late Nigerian preacher, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Speaking during an interview on Zodiak Television’s Cruise 5 program, Swira said the renowned televangelist, whom he described as a true man of God, foretold his rise to power.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua was an ordained man of God. Whatever he prophesied always came to pass,” Swira asserted confidently.

He urged Malawians to rally behind his candidacy, claiming he is the “Messiah” destined to transform Malawi into a prosperous nation.

A former staffer at the Bible Society of Malawi, Swira also promised to decisively deal with corruption at all levels of government to ensure national development. He claims to have rescued the Bible Society from collapse within just three months of service.

Swira first came into the political spotlight during the 2019 presidential elections but was disqualified by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) after failing to meet the nomination requirements.

He is now among 17 presidential candidates vying for the presidency in the 2025 General Elections.