Malawi’s tourism profile has received a continental boost after Old Mutual Malawi Limited was named runner-up in the Tourism and Destination Marketing Campaign category at the Africa Marketing Confederation Awards held in Ghana on 21 August 2025.

Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule said the accolade, earned through Old Mutual’s Green Frame campaign, is evidence that Malawi continues to be placed on the global map as a must-visit destination.

Chatsika: We are proud.

““This honour demonstrates that Malawi’s beauty and tourism potential are not only appreciated locally, but are also being celebrated internationally. This award means Malawi continues to be placed on the global map as a must-visit destination. We are grateful to Old Mutual for complementing our efforts in line with the Malawi 2063 vision and the country’s tourism growth strategy as well as the ATMM Strategy,” said Kamtukule.

She further stressed the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector in advancing Malawi’s tourism agenda.

“While government provides the policy framework and infrastructure, the private sector brings creativity, investment, and innovative marketing campaigns such as this one by Old Mutual,” she added.

Old Mutual’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, said the recognition was a moment of pride for the company, which launched the Green Frame campaign in 2024 during its 70th anniversary celebrations.

“These gigantic frames were gifted to Malawi, our beloved country as a way of complementing the country’s ATM strategy which among others is prioritising tourism as a pillar for economic growth,” said Chatsika.

The frames have been installed at key sites including Cape Maclear in Mangochi, Chilundu Point in Nkhata Bay, Chitakale at the base of Mulanje Mountain, and at Lilongwe’s Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Chatsika further described the Old Mutual Green Frames stand as “a symbol of our remembrance to the people of Malawi, whom we have stood with since 1954.”

Through the Green Frame campaign, locals and visitors alike are able to capture Malawi’s breathtaking landscapes in iconic frames, creating lasting memories that continue to market the country worldwide.