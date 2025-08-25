As Malawi inches closer to the September 16th general elections, the political atmosphere appears strikingly subdued compared to the energised campaign seasons of 2019 and 2020. Analysts suggest a growing voter scepticism and a notable drop in enthusiasm across the country, attributing the shift to recycled promises, lack of fresh vision, and the electorate’s disillusionment with previous administrations.

Unlike the fervent mobilisation seen in past election cycles, this year’s campaign trail is marked by a sense of political fatigue. Sherif Kaisi, a political analyst, observes that while opposition parties have traditionally been drivers of high-energy campaigns, like the powerful coalition efforts that ousted former President Peter Mutharika, this year lacks that same momentum. “There’s nothing new in the messaging,” Kaisi remarked. “From 1994 to now, politicians have promised to end hunger, reduce poverty, and lower commodity prices. The rhetoric remains the same.”

Mkhutche: The hope has been replaced with doubt.

The substance behind campaign pledges is also under scrutiny. Enerst Thindwa points to the broader economic context as a major constraint. With chronic budget deficits, rising debt levels, and dwindling fiscal space, the grand promises being floated by presidential hopefuls raise eyebrows. “There’s little clarity on how these promises will be fulfilled. The candidates are failing to match their rhetoric with realistic pathways given our economic challenges,” he said.

That credibility gap appears to be influencing public sentiment. Wonderful Mkhutche noted that the electorate is increasingly cautious, having experienced a sharp disconnect between past campaign promises and policy delivery. “Voters feel betrayed,” he said. “In 2019, people believed in a new Malawi. Now, that hope has been replaced with doubt. There is no political enthusiasm among the voters. The messaging feels hollow because it does not align with the lived reality or track record of the parties.”

For some, the problem runs even deeper. George Chaima criticised the fractured nature of the political landscape, pointing to the initial list of 21 presidential aspirants as evidence of division and personal ambition. “This is not about service to Malawians anymore,” he argued. “Most of these leaders offer nothing new, just variations of the same unattainable pledges. Their manifestos are like balloons that burst at the slightest pressure.”

With under a month to go before the polls, Malawi faces an election where voters are less driven by hope and more weighed down by history. The 2025 campaign, so far, is a story not of inspiration, but of caution, a reminder that political promises without delivery risk breeding more doubt than dreams.