Entrepreneur and social media influencer Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira has promised to source 1,000 scholarships for Masters and PhD studies for Malawians, should Peter Mutharika win the upcoming elections.

Kachamba Ngwira announced the initiative through a Facebook post that has attracted widespread attention and sparked debate across social media.

“APM kungowina I promise you. Quote this within 3 months nzapezera A Malawi 1000 ma scholarship for Masters and PhD. As part of celebration,” he promised.

He added that directors from Europe and Asia who oversee scholarship programs will visit Malawi for three days to personally award the scholarships. “Giving out scholarships pompo pompo, approving right away)” he emphasized, underlining the urgency of the initiative.

“As I promised to construct and donate more than 130 houses to cyclone victims and I did so this I will do also,” Kachamba wrote, highlighting his commitment to fulfilling his pledge.

The post has ignited debate on social media, with fans praising the initiative. One user commented, “Finally, someone thinking about our education! This could change lives.” Another wrote, “Kachamba is consistent, he delivers on his promises.”

However, others argued the plan may be unrealistic. “Sourcing 1,000 scholarships in three months sounds impossible,” one critic said, while another added, “Good idea, but where is the funding coming from?”

Some social media users also accused Kachamba of being politically biased, suggesting the announcement was aimed at supporting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). “He’s clearly pro-DPP,” one user commented, “this is more of a campaign stunt than a genuine initiative.”