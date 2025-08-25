James Mpunga, who is aspiring to become a Member of Parliament for Zomba City South under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has said that if elected, he will establish a 100 million kwacha fund to support youth in starting and growing their businesses.

Mpunga made these remarks in the area of Village Headman Namalaka during a campaign meeting aimed at attracting voters, particularly the youth.

He also unveiled parts of his manifesto and informed the youth that he will open vocational training centres to help them acquire hands-on skills to become economically self-reliant.

Additionally, he pledged to open a driving school that would offer free driving lessons to young people.

Regarding men’s development, Mpunga said he will engage companies to set up factories in the area, creating job opportunities for men so they can earn income to support their families.

For women, he said he will create a special fund that women from various groups can borrow from to start their own businesses.

On education, Mpunga said that starting from September 17, once the DPP returns to power, primary school learners will no longer be required to pay school fund fees because many parents cannot afford them. He also added that secondary education will be made free.

“The DPP’s manifesto is very people-centred because we will establish a 100 million kwacha fund for the youth to borrow and start their businesses,” she said.

Commenting on the promises, one of the youths who attended the rally, Elita Njobvuyalema, expressed great satisfaction with James Mpunga’s policies, saying they are aimed at uplifting jobless youth.