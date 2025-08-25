The resignation of Vincent Sikelo, Head of the Government Contracting Unit, has thrown fresh light on the deepening governance crisis at the heart of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

Sikelo reportedly walked away from his post citing unbearable political pressure to endorse irregular contracts that insiders say had no merit.

The revelation comes just hours after The Investigator Magazine published an explosive exposé detailing what it described as a “systematic looting syndicate” allegedly orchestrated by President Chakwera and Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba.

The investigative report outlined a pattern of manipulation within procurement processes, pointing to inflated tenders, opaque contract awards, and the sidelining of oversight institutions.

Sources within Capitol Hill suggest that Sikelo’s resistance to rubber-stamping questionable deals marked him as a stumbling block to powerful figures within government.

His abrupt departure, therefore, is being viewed by observers as evidence of the growing rot in Malawi’s public sector contracting system.

Analysts argue that the timing of his resignation, coming on the heels of the explosive media revelations, signals an attempt by the embattled government to contain fallout before the scandal spirals further.

Civil society organisations have already begun demanding clarity, with calls for a full audit of all contracts approved under the current administration.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, have seized on the development as proof of what they describe as the Chakwera government’s betrayal of its anti-corruption promises.

The public mood, already strained by economic hardship and perceptions of elite capture, is likely to harden further as this scandal unfolds.

If left unaddressed, the crisis could undermine not only President Chakwera’s credibility but also the legitimacy of key state institutions tasked with safeguarding public resources.