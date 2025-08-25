The Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) has called on political parties and their presidential aspirants to present practical and measurable socio-economic recovery strategies as the nation grapples with a struggling economy.

In a statement released on Sunday, Cama Executive Director John Kapito said Malawians are “tired of empty promises” and now demand concrete solutions that can steer the country toward achieving the aspirations of Malawi 2063.

“Political leaders must demonstrate commitment by outlining clear and implementable interventions. Malawians want to see plans that go beyond rhetoric and address the real challenges facing households and the economy,” said Kapito.

According to Cama, parties have until August 31, 2025, to publish their strategies, focusing on key issues such as the high cost of living, persistent foreign exchange shortages, dwindling donor support, and the urgent need to promote export-led growth.

Kapito emphasised that without clear policy direction, voters risk being misled by campaign narratives that fail to address pressing economic realities.

“We cannot continue recycling political statements that do not translate into action. The time has come for all political contenders to tell Malawians how they will practically stabilise and grow the economy,” he added.

Cama’s demands come as political parties intensify preparations for the September 16, 2025, General Elections, with the economy expected to be a central campaign issue.

Analysts say the association’s call will likely pressure aspirants to shift from populist promises to evidence-based policy proposals capable of restoring public trust and economic stability.