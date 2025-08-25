People’s Party (PP) parliamentary aspirant for Zomba Malosa constituency, Edith Kachale Banda, has assured the youth in the area that if elected in the upcoming September 16 election, she will build a Youth Centre where various sporting activities can be held.

Kachale Banda made these remarks at the sports ground of Domasi College of Education during a prize presentation ceremony for football teams that performed well in a K10 million bonanza that she sponsored.

Naming’azi FC emerged as the champions after beating Domasi Police FC 5-4 in a penalty shootout. As winners, they received K1 million, two footballs, and a trophy.

Domasi Police FC, as runners-up, received K800,000 and two footballs, while Songani FC came third and received K600,000.

She said it is her wish to develop football in the Zomba Malosa area so that young people can grow to play for top Super League teams and even represent the national team.

Kachale Banda urged the youth to vote for her in the upcoming tripartite elections so that the area can experience development.

“I love football, and I assure you that if you elect me as your Member of Parliament, football will improve in this area,” she said.

Speaking at the event as the guest of honour, former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi National Team goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe expressed his admiration for the way the two teams played.

He encouraged them to remain hardworking and to put God first in their football careers, saying every talent comes from God.

He was particularly impressed by the Domasi Police FC goalkeeper, who made some incredible saves. He encouraged him to continue working hard, noting that he has the potential to play for top Super League teams and even the national team.

Meanwhile, the coach of Naming’azi FC, Hilali Cassamu, whose team won the trophy, thanked Edith Kachale Banda for fulfilling her promise that the winning team would receive K1 million.

He said his players performed well because they followed the instructions he had given them on how to play on the pitch.