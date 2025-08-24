Gift Nankhuni, the aspirant Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, has expressed unwavering confidence in securing a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. Speaking at a whistle-stop rally hosted by President Lazarus Chakwera at Kauma’s Tower Ground on August 23, 2025, Nankhuni stated that no competitor poses a serious challenge to his candidacy in the constituency.

Highlighting the tangible progress made even as shadow MP, Nankhuni pointed to key development initiatives that have earned widespread support among residents. These include road rehabilitation, the establishment of a police unit, and the construction of new classroom blocks at Msambeta School. He emphasised that these accomplishments have strengthened his standing among constituents and weakened the prospects of opposition candidates.

“Those who are opposing me, I will defeat them soundly. Those competing against you, Mr. President, stand no chance. Even those running against our councillors here have been defeated. All of them are ‘eatables,’” Nankhuni declared confidently during his address.

Nankhuni outlined plans to expand ongoing projects, promising to construct a secondary school serving Kauma and Chatata, secure land for a hospital, build another secondary school in the Tambalare area, and continue road rehabilitation efforts.

The rally also featured Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, who reiterated his commitment to accelerating development across the country, including Lilongwe City Centre, if granted a renewed mandate on September 16.

President Chakwera endorsed the entire Malawi Congress Party (MCP) team in the constituency, urging voters to support his presidency, Nankhuni’s parliamentary bid, and the candidacies of Heston Zybion and Sebastian Chimuna for local council positions. The event also marked the return of two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillors, including Rodney Meke Kaupa, who had been controversially removed after winning by-elections.

With strong grassroots backing and visible development achievements, Nankhuni’s campaign signals a firm hold on Lilongwe City Centre, pointing toward a likely landslide victory in the forthcoming polls.