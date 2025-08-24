As Malawi approaches its September 16 general elections, political leaders, religious figures, and citizens gathered at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe for a National Interdenominational Service for Peace. Held under the theme “Seeking God’s Face for Peaceful and United Elections,” the event brought together voices from different sectors, united in prayer and a call for national unity before, during, and after the elections.

Organised by Apostle Peter Banda, the interfaith service aimed to invoke divine guidance for a peaceful electoral process and called upon citizens and leaders alike to place love for country above partisan interests. Speaking at the event, Banda emphasised that maintaining the peace Malawi currently enjoys requires active spiritual and civic responsibility from all citizens, particularly during elections.

Among the notable participants was UTM Party Vice President for the Central Region, Hellen Zalira Chabunya, who underscored the importance of faith, unity, and lawful conduct in this critical period. She expressed gratitude for the gathering, describing it as not merely symbolic but a spiritually uplifting and necessary call to collective responsibility. Chabunya commended the participation of political representatives and faith leaders, while also acknowledging the absence of some parties.

“As we head toward the September elections, UTM remains committed to peace, integrity, and the rule of law,” she said. “Our message to supporters and all Malawians is simple: we are Malawians first, beyond party lines, and we must protect our nation’s legacy of peace. If the elections are conducted freely and fairly, we will fully accept the outcome. However, if injustice occurs, we will pursue legal redress through the courts, just as in 2019. Ultimately, we are committed to ensuring that the will of Malawians prevails.”

Dr. Rex Kalolo, the running mate for the United Democratic Front (UDF), echoed similar sentiments, stating that his presence was a reflection of his party’s values. He emphasised the importance of prayer in the nation’s democratic processes, reaffirming UDF’s commitment to peace, fairness, and post-election stability. Kalolo stated that peaceful acceptance of results, provided the process is credible, remains a non-negotiable principle for his party.

Also present was Apostle Freeman Mpopo of Call for Nations, who praised the interdenominational service as a milestone in fostering unity and national healing. He urged all leaders, political, spiritual, and civic, to uphold God’s principles as they lead the country through the coming elections. Mpopo framed the gathering as a sacred obligation, especially as the nation reflects on its past and moves toward what he called a “September generation” of leadership and peacebuilding.

Despite the absence of several political parties, Apostle Peter Banda remained optimistic and undeterred. He acknowledged that while not all stakeholders were able to attend due to campaign obligations, the presence of God and the heartfelt unity of those gathered were enough to affirm the purpose of the event. He urged all political leaders to embrace issue-based campaigning and shun violence and divisive rhetoric.

“This is our only home, and we must protect it,” Banda said. “While some leaders couldn’t attend, what matters most is God’s intervention. According to Romans 13, it is God who appoints leaders, and they must seek His guidance in serving the people. This event was not politically driven, it was a divine mandate.”

Only representatives from UTM, UDF, and AFORD were in attendance from the political sphere, but the overarching message remained clear: as Malawi prepares for a crucial election, the preservation of peace, faith in democratic processes, and commitment to the rule of law will define the country’s future.