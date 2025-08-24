Re-elected President of the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Vitumbiko Gubuduza, has outlined an ambitious and reform-driven roadmap for the association, promising improved operational efficiency, greater transparency, and renewed focus on player welfare and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the close of the NAM Annual and Elective General Meeting held at Riverside Hotel in Lilongwe, Gubuduza expressed confidence in the newly constituted executive and pledged to build on the progress made during her previous term. Her remarks followed a smooth election process that saw her return unopposed, alongside other key executive members, while a few positions were determined through tightly contested votes.

Gubuduza: NAM will be hiring a full-time secretariat.

“We’re going back to the drawing board to assess and improve areas that are still in progress or underperforming, ensuring we build on what’s already been accomplished, ideally after a short break,” said Gubuduza. She expressed particular optimism about the addition of newly elected Vice President Tadala Billie, citing alignment between his infrastructure-focused manifesto and NAM’s long-term strategic goals.

As part of structural reforms, Gubuduza announced that NAM will be hiring a full-time secretariat to separate day-to-day management from executive oversight. “This will be supported by two new staff members joining us in the next three to four weeks, following proper recruitment processes,” she noted, adding that the move is aimed at enhancing accountability and governance standards.

On financial matters, the president reaffirmed NAM’s commitment to transparent use of public and sponsor funds. “While we rely on government funding and sponsorships, we’re committed to lawful and transparent governance, ensuring part of that funding supports secretariat operations,” she said.

Player welfare was another cornerstone of Gubuduza’s address. She acknowledged recent improvements to player allowances but stressed that the rising cost of living necessitates further action. “We are actively engaging the Malawi National Council of Sports to secure adjustments, especially for the Queens players,” she said.

Gubuduza also highlighted NAM’s continued commitment to expanding the sport. She confirmed that men’s netball is being treated as a serious initiative, supported by World Netball, government bodies, and corporate sponsors such as Nico and Cast. Funding is already in place for upcoming tournaments, including the Spa Challenge and the Africa Cup.

On the youth front, she confirmed that the Under-21 national team is set to begin camp immediately in preparation for a September tournament. The Malawi Queens will follow shortly with their own training schedule, while the domestic Premier League continues to unfold.

With a fresh mandate and a partially renewed executive, Gubuduza emphasised that the next four years would be marked by execution and measurable impact. “We are optimistic about achieving all our strategic goals in the coming months,” she concluded.