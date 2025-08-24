President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged full support for Mtandire–Mtsiriza Member of Parliament George Zulu in his re-election bid and infrastructure development agenda. Speaking at a campaign rally in Mtsiriza, the President endorsed Zulu’s ambitious plans to implement key development projects, including tarmacked roads, electrification, and improved access to clean water.

One of the flagship initiatives is the proposed tarring of a major road running from Chimwala through Mboni Market to Piyasani. The route is expected to connect with vital feeder roads such as Chimbalame CCAP–Chitimbe CCAP and Chilimampunga–Mboni, significantly improving mobility and economic activity in the constituency.

MP Zulu expressed gratitude for the President’s backing, noting the impact such developments would have on local livelihoods.

“I sincerely thank President Chakwera for approving the road projects and for the provision of free water and electricity connections in the constituency,” Zulu said. “I also appeal for an increased power supply to ensure every household benefits.”

In his address, President Chakwera called on residents to remain industrious and to take ownership of community development efforts. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive infrastructure growth that reaches all corners of the country.

The rally also featured Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, who urged constituents to vote for President Chakwera in the upcoming general elections set for September 16. He emphasised the importance of continuity in leadership to sustain ongoing development progress.

Banda also criticised an opposition candidate for deploying a private road-grading machine in an area already earmarked for government-led rehabilitation, labelling the act as misleading.

“Even if private grading is done, it will have no lasting impact unless approved and implemented through the Ministry of Lands and the Ministry of Transport and Public Works,” he said.

Traditional Authority Njewa, speaking at Chilimampunga in Mtandire, also commended President Chakwera for addressing longstanding infrastructure challenges. The chief cited notable improvements in transportation under the current administration and lauded the President for increasing allowances for traditional leaders.

He further appealed for the continued expansion of water and electricity services to underserved communities.

The developments are part of the government’s broader agenda to promote equitable infrastructure growth and enhance living standards in peri-urban areas across Malawi.