Youth representative Mutisunge Ng’ambi from Lwegza Village, Chilumba, has called on young people in Karonga District to actively participate in political debates and hold candidates accountable on issues affecting their welfare.

Ng’ambi, who also serves as the Village Development Committee (VDC) chairperson, emphasised that political debates provide youths with an opportunity to scrutinise candidates’ manifestos and make informed voting decisions.

“Youths should use these debates to demand clear commitments from candidates on addressing financial challenges and creating job opportunities for young people if elected into power,” she said.

She further urged the youth to shun violence, stressing that such behaviour has no place in a democratic society.

Nathan Sakala, Programs Officer for the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Karonga, said the organisation is hosting a series of debates across the district to provide citizens with a platform to know their candidates and make informed choices ahead of the September 16 elections.

The latest debate, held at Hara Primary School in Karonga South Constituency, featured two aspiring Members of Parliament: Robert Kondowe of AFORD and Andy Nyirenda of PCP.

By Wakisa Myamba