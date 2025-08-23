I had the honor of witnessing constructive discussions among Malawian citizens who are passionate about their country during the initial round of Presidential debates featuring Joyce Banda, Atupele Muluzi, and Dalitso Kabambe.

It must be pointed out that their participation demonstrated a sense of commitment to their own proposed policies.

In this discussion, an attempt is made to critically analyze the proceedings of the recently organized presidential debate.

For starters , during the discussions, it was discovered that Kabambe, being a past budget director and reserve bank governor, possesses extensive knowledge in handling economic matters and implementing fiscal measures.

In actual fact, Kabambe’s primary focus is on improving the economy, which is resonating with voters concerned about economic stability and growth.

Furthermore, During the debate, it became evident that Kabambe possesses a thorough comprehension of the financial difficulties confronting Malawi. He displayed an exceptional ability to respond to economic questions with ease and expertise.

In the analysis of Kabambe, if voters are seeking a candidate who has a solid plan for reviving the economy, they should cast their vote for Kabambe. This is because he has detailed strategies in place for promoting growth and generating employment opportunities.

Moving forward to Atupele Muluzi, who has held various ministerial positions and does not have a record of corruption, it is not a surprise that he positions himself as a candidate committed to eradicating corruption, which is a significant concern for many Malawians.

However, Muluzi will need to persuade voters that he can uphold his honesty while effectively managing the intricacies of political governance.

Lastly on Joyce Banda, as a former president, she has firsthand experience in governance and crisis management.

During the debate, she emphasized her ability to provide solutions to pressing issues, such as fuel shortages and foreign exchange crises.

In addition, her philanthropic endeavors in areas such as education, entrepreneurship, and providing housing for disadvantaged individuals are likely to garner widespread support from potential voters.

Obviously, her experience as a leader during challenging times will instill confidence in voters looking for effective crisis management.

However, Banda will need to demonstrate how her past experiences translate into actionable plans for the current challenges facing Malawi.

In a nutshell, the debate highlighted the distinct priorities of each candidate, allowing voters to consider what issues matter most to them.

Kabambe appeals to those prioritizing economic recovery and growth while Muluzi attracts voters who value transparency and accountability in governance.

On the other hand, Banda resonates with those seeking immediate and practical solutions to ongoing crises.

In my opinion, I believe that Kabambe excelled in the manner in which he presented his views, placing Muluzi and Banda in second place.

My ultimate suggestions consist of three parts. Firstly, it would be beneficial to commence the presidential debates earlier, considering the previous one ran late. Secondly, the candidates should be afforded the opportunity to rebut each other’s points. And lastly, it is important to promote the involvement of a greater number of presidential candidates.

**The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida, [email protected], and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team