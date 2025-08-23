Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential running mate Vitumbiko Mumba has come under sharp criticism following his recent remarks attempting to distance the party from certain campaign promises made during the 2020 elections.

Speaking at a political rally in Kambwe, Karonga District, Mumba dismissed claims that MCP had pledged to sell fertiliser at K4,000, widely referred to as “4000 ndi kanthu” or to create one million jobs. He insisted that these pledges were made by the United Transformation Movement (UTM), not MCP.

According to the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Mumba emphasised that MCP does not make “false promises” and that its focus remains on delivering tangible development. He reiterated that reducing fertiliser prices to K4,000 was never part of MCP’s agenda.

However, Mumba’s remarks have drawn criticism from political analysts, who view his comments as a sign of desperation.

“Mumba has run out of ideas. His attempt to distance himself from the ‘4000 ndi kanthu’ fertiliser promise shows a lack of awareness of his own party president, Lazarus Chakwera,” said political analyst John Chunda from Nkhata Bay. “He should not treat people as if they have forgotten the past.”

Mumba’s comments have sparked debate among political observers, with some suggesting that attempting to rewrite campaign narratives may backfire, potentially undermining the party’s credibility among voters who remember the original 2020 pledges.