Standard Bank Malawi has strengthened its support for the arts and culture sector by donating MK40 million to the third edition of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Cultural and Research Innovation Festival.

Running from 22–23 August 2025, the two-day festival drew over 500 participants, bringing together students from UNIMA, CUNIMA, KUHeS, and MUBAS alongside artists, cultural leaders, and community members in a vibrant showcase that blended music, dance, literature, visual arts, film, fashion, and technology into a holistic celebration of Malawi’s cultural identity.

Speaking during the opening ceremony at MUST’s Ndata Campus in Thyolo, Head of Commercial Banking, Pempho Chalamanda, said the festival was a vital space for cultural preservation and knowledge sharing.

Chalamanda indicated that the contribution which has been made under the Bank’s flagship Joy of the Arts initiative, underscores the Bank’s commitment to preserving Malawi’s heritage while promoting creativity and innovation.

“This festival is an event that puts forward a powerful statement about who we are as Malawians. It celebrates our creative arts, our cultural heritage, and our capacity for innovation. At Standard Bank, we believe that culture is both a source of national pride and a catalyst for development. This is why we are proud to be donating MK40 million to support this year’s festival under our Joy of the Arts initiative,” she said.

Dr. Atikonda Mkochi, Executive Director of the Bingu School of Culture and Heritage (BISCH) at MUST, welcomed the donation, describing it as timely support for its mission of integrating culture, research, and innovation to advance national development.

“The MUST Cultural and Research Innovation Festival is a groundbreaking celebration that showcases Malawi’s rich artistic and cultural diversity,” said Dr. Mkochi. “By focusing on culture with science and technology, the festival highlights the potential for innovative collaborations that can drive Malawi’s 2063 vision. We are grateful to Standard Bank for recognizing the vital role that arts and heritage play in building a sustainable Malawi.”

Since its launch last year, the Joy of the Arts initiative has supported platforms such as Art in the Park, the ATEM National Secondary School Drama Competition, Kumbali Live, and the Lilongwe Book Festival.