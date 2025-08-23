President of the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Vitumbiko Gubuduza, has commended her outgoing executive committee for their dedication and collaborative leadership throughout their term, underscoring the importance of teamwork, transparency, and strategic vision in the association’s growth.

Speaking during the NAM Annual and Elective General Meeting currently underway at the Riverside Hotel in Lilongwe, Gubuduza expressed her gratitude for the collective efforts that have propelled the organisation forward, both administratively and competitively. She highlighted key achievements during the current term, including successful sponsorship drives and sustainable development initiatives, which she said had solidified the association’s foundation.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your relentless pursuit of sponsorships that have fueled our dreams, allowing our assets to shine both locally and internationally,” said Gubuduza. “Your leadership has inspired coaches, peers, sponsors, and partners to believe in what’s possible, shaping a legacy of unity and resilience.”

She further acknowledged the behind-the-scenes work that often goes unnoticed, long hours, strategic planning, and personal sacrifices, which she credited for reinforcing the credibility and progress of the association. Gubuduza emphasised that such efforts have not only ensured operational continuity but have also broadened the association’s inclusivity and stakeholder engagement.

The Annual General Meeting coincides with the 2025 Executive Committee elections. In preparation for the polls, NAM released the official list of eligible nominees on Friday. Most executive positions will be filled unopposed, except for two contested roles, Vice President and Vice Treasurer. The candidates vying for Vice President are Emmie Chongwe Waya and Olive Msungama, while Anastasia Kaphale will contest for the Vice Treasurer position.

Confirmed unopposed candidates include Gubuduza herself, who returns as President, alongside Zikubwelera Edington Chakhaza and Janet Chiumia for Vice General Secretary, Mbumba Kalikokha and Yamikani Khungwa for General Secretary, and Ceceilia Mtukule as Treasurer.

The Elections Committee, established independently to safeguard transparency and fairness, undertook a thorough vetting process guided by the NAM Constitution and additional benchmarks set by the Malawi National Council of Sports. These included proficiency in English and minimum academic qualifications relevant to the roles.

In a significant development, Carol Bapu, former General Secretary and a prominent nominee for the presidency, was disqualified after being found ineligible under Article 23.4 of the NAM Constitution, which limits candidates to a maximum of two terms in the same executive role. Despite receiving 16 nominations, her bid was rejected in line with governance regulations.

The final list of eligible candidates was confirmed in a resolution signed by Elections Committee Chairperson Zione Ntaba on August 4, 2025.

Once elected, the new executive will assume office for a four-year term, continuing to steer the association’s vision and operations. The elections mark a pivotal moment in NAM’s ongoing efforts to build a strong, accountable, and progressive leadership framework for netball in Malawi.