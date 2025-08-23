The Malawi Prisons Service has transferred all inmates who were at Domasi Prison and relocated them to Mikuyu 2 Prison.

The prison department has also transferred all young offenders who were at Mikuyu 2 Prison and taken them to Domasi Prison.

The National Prisons Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Steve Charles Meke, has confirmed the relocation of the inmates.

Assistant Superintendent Meke said the prison department moved inmates from Domasi Prison to Mikuyu 2 Prison so they can work in agricultural activities, as Mikuyu 2 has more land available for farming.

The prison spokesperson said this will help ensure that prisons in the country do not run out of food, as has happened in the past.

He said the inmates will be trained in various agricultural skills currently being implemented at Mikuyu Prison, which will help them become productive and dependable citizens once they are released.

Assistant Superintendent Meke also stated that the young offenders who have been moved to Domasi Prison will be taught agricultural work suitable for their age, including greenhouse farming, as well as other vocational skills.

“We can confirm that we have transferred all inmates who were at Domasi Prison to Mikuyu 2 so they can participate in agricultural activities taking place there,” he said.

Zomba District has nearly five (5) prisons: Mikuyu 1, Mikuyu 2, Zomba Maximum Prison, Domasi Juvenile, and Pyupyu Prison — making it the only district in the country with the highest number of correctional facilities.