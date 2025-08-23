Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate, Jane Ansah, has completed her tour of the Northern Region with a strong appeal for unity, spiritual guidance, and strengthened local leadership — all under the renewed vision of former President and DPP’s torch-bearer in the forthcoming polls, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

During her engagement with religious and traditional leaders, Ansah positioned Mutharika as Malawi’s best hope for renewing his commitment to inclusive leadership and community engagement.

Addressing the Livingstonia Synod Men’s Conference in Chitipa, she described the former president as the country’s “incoming leader”, citing his policy focus and development credentials.

“Professor Mutharika has demonstrated commitment to the people of Malawi. His policies speak to transformation and sustainable development,” said Ansah.

Calling for greater involvement of faith leaders in public affairs, she added:

“I call upon the clergy to continue praying for the nation and to advise leaders where necessary, because spiritual guidance is vital for good governance.”

Ansah also met with Senior Chief Mwaulambya, reinforcing the DPP’s pledge to elevate traditional authorities through decentralisation — a key feature of the party’s manifesto.

“Chiefs are a vital link between government and the people. Our manifesto is clear—we will strengthen decentralisation and give traditional leaders more control of local affairs,” she stated.

The proposal was well received by the chief, who urged for greater recognition of traditional governance structures.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the church, the DPP running mate joined thousands at Mzuzu Stadium to celebrate the Livingstonia Synod’s 150th anniversary. She praised the church’s longstanding contribution to Malawi’s development.

“Congratulations to the synod for clocking 150 years. We appreciate your contributions to Malawi’s social and spiritual growth,” she said.

Malawians are set to elect new leaders in an election scheduled for September 16, 2025.

A recent Afrobarometer survey places Mutharika in the lead against incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera — a development that further invigorates the DPP campaign.