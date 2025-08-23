The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential campaign has gained renewed momentum in the Northern Region after National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo reaffirmed his support for Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Mwenefumbo’s announcement, made at Karonga Boma during a rally addressed by DPP running mate Jane Ansah, adds another layer to Mutharika’s expanding coalition of smaller parties ahead of the September 16 elections.

The NDP now joins the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), led by Enock Chihana, and the Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP), under David Mbewe, in endorsing the DPP ticket.

Analysts note that while the coalition parties are modest in size individually, their combined support could give Mutharika a crucial boost in the north, a region historically characterized by fragmented voting patterns.

In his speech, Mwenefumbo highlighted the DPP’s development record in Karonga, citing projects such as the Chilumba grain silos, the Karonga–Chitipa Road, and upgrades to the Songwe–M1 stretch.

“The DPP has demonstrated its commitment to Karonga and the north. Mutharika and Ansah represent the team that can restore dignity, growth, and development to Malawi,” he said, pledging to mobilize support for the campaign.

For the DPP, Mwenefumbo’s return represents not only a symbolic endorsement but also a strategic alignment that strengthens its presence in a region where alliances often shape electoral outcomes.