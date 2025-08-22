Former president and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Arthur Peter Mutharika, arrived in Lilongwe on Thursday, greeted by a sea of supporters stretching along major roads and streets.

The crowds chanted in unison, waving DPP flags and placards, with slogans like “APM is the Ansah” and “DPP ikubweranso!” filling the air with a sense of excitement and anticipation.

Supporters danced to the rhythmic beating of drums and the sharp blasts of vuvuzelas, while children ran along the convoy, throwing flower petals and cheering the former president’s name.

Mutharika described the welcome as overwhelming, declaring that the enthusiastic turnout confirmed “the great return to proven leadership is here.”

He urged Malawians who had doubts to put them aside and align with what he described as “the winning team,” emphasising the historic nature of the current election.

The former president reiterated that his candidacy is driven by commitment to the nation, not personal gain, and pledged to work with all Malawians to rescue the country from mismanagement.

During the initial stages of the campaign, while his running mate, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah SC and alliance partners Enock Chihana and David Mbewe coordinated rallies, Mutharika was busy organising a team and operational measures to implement once in office.

He assured the public that these preparations are now ready, emphasising that the DPP is fully equipped to deliver effective governance.

Calling on citizens to join the campaign trail, Mutharika highlighted the importance of participating in stopovers and rallies, noting the massive turnout in Lilongwe and Ntcheu as examples of grassroots enthusiasm.

Crowds waved hand-painted banners reading, “Vote DPP – APM for Development” and “Back Proven Leadership,” creating a visual tapestry of blue that stretched along the streets.

Mutharika encouraged Malawians to spread the message of hope offered by the DPP and to ensure they vote on September 16 for leadership with a proven track record.

He emphasised that DPP leadership has successfully lowered inflation, upheld the rule of law, and ensured the availability of essential services such as fuel, foreign currency, and passports.

Supporters shouted affirmations, waving their hands and shouting “DPP! DPP! DPP!” in response to Mutharika’s pledge to deliver on promises and genuinely care for the people.

Looking ahead, Mutharika expressed excitement about visiting northern Malawi, with planned stops at Jenda and Mzuzu Roundabout, inviting citizens to join and participate in the rallies.

The atmosphere at each stop was electric, with supporters lining every corner, forming human chains along highways, and displaying a mix of songs, chants, and dancing that reflected deep grassroots commitment.

Concluding Analysis

Peter Mutharika’s Lilongwe address and nationwide campaign tour demonstrate a carefully orchestrated effort blending energy, symbolism, and political strategy.

From vibrant crowds and banners to rhythmic chants and on-the-ground enthusiasm, the campaign has captured the imagination of Malawians seeking proven leadership.

By highlighting past achievements and readiness for governance, Mutharika reassures voters of the DPP’s capacity to deliver tangible results and restore confidence in national leadership.

The live-campaign energy, visual displays, and active citizen participation underscore the depth of public engagement, setting a dynamic tone for the remainder of the campaign.

The critical challenge remains converting this visible support into structured votes on September 16, but the campaign trail clearly signals that Mutharika remains a formidable contender in Malawi’s political landscape.