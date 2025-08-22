With only twenty-five days remaining before Malawians go to the polls, it is disappointing, though not surprising, to hear politicians making unrealistic promises.

Jacob Hara, for instance, has assured the people of Mzimba Boma that within this short period, he will complete the tarmacking of all the roads in the area.

Such a promise is not only impractical but also borders on dishonesty. Road construction, especially tarmacking, is a long-term project that requires months if not years of planning, funding, and implementation. To claim that this can be accomplished in less than a month is misleading to the electorate.

Jacob Hara has been a Member of Parliament for Solola, now known as Pelekezi, for 11 years. During this time, he has failed to deliver meaningful development in terms of road infrastructure for the people of Mzimba Boma. If he could not achieve this in more than a decade, why should Malawians suddenly believe he can do it in just twenty-five days?

This is the kind of campaign rhetoric that undermines trust in our leaders. Politicians must understand that Malawians are no longer interested in empty promises made during the election season. What people want are tangible results, accountability, and leaders who are truthful about what they can realistically achieve.

It is high time voters started questioning such promises. Development is not about making loud declarations during rallies it is about consistent action and delivery throughout one’s term in office. If Hara had truly been committed to improving the roads in Mzimba Boma, the evidence would already be visible on the ground.

As election day approaches, Malawians must reject sugar-coated lies and demand genuine leadership.

Our future cannot continue to be mortgaged by politicians who think citizens will believe anything they say in exchange for votes.