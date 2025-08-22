Malawi is positioning itself as a dynamic and promising investment destination at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), as it seeks to attract Japanese investors and global partners to drive its next phase of economic transformation.

Taking place from August 20–22 in Yokohama, Japan, TICAD 9 brings together high-level stakeholders from Africa and Japan, including heads of state, ministers, business leaders, and development institutions. Hosted by the Government of Japan in collaboration with the United Nations, UNDP, World Bank, and the African Union Commission, TICAD remains one of the most influential global platforms shaping Africa’s development agenda.

Leading Malawi’s delegation is Kruger Phiri, Director General of the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), who has taken the spotlight with a clear and ambitious mission: to position Malawi as a stable, competitive, and high-potential hub for international investment.

“TICAD is more than a dialogue, it’s a launchpad for real partnerships,” said Phiri. “For Malawi, this is an opportunity to open doors to trade and investment, highlight our unique value propositions, and connect with global investors seeking the next frontier market.”

At the Malawi pavilion, visitors are treated to a vibrant showcase of local products and sector-specific investment opportunities spanning agriculture, energy, manufacturing, tourism, and mining. The delegation has engaged in strategic bilateral meetings with Japanese corporations and other potential investors, presenting bankable projects underpinned by investor-friendly policies and robust government backing.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Ishiba Shigeru, opened the summit with a strong call for deepened economic cooperation between Japan and Africa. He underscored Japan’s commitment to working alongside African nations as equal partners in shaping shared solutions for global challenges.

“This is the age of shared growth,” said Prime Minister Shigeru. “Japan is committed to working with Africa to co-develop solutions that benefit both our societies.”

TICAD 9 is expected to culminate in over 300 economic cooperation agreements. Malawi is actively pursuing several strategic partnerships aimed at increasing foreign direct investment (FDI), unlocking export potential, and catalysing sustainable development.

Malawi’s presence at TICAD 9 signals a broader national strategy: to integrate into global value chains, attract long-term, sustainable investment, and accelerate inclusive economic growth. As global attention intensifies around Africa’s emerging markets, Malawi is making a compelling case as a ready, agile, and forward-looking investment partner.