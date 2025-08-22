The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has boosted preparations for this year’s Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Annual Conference with a K20 million sponsorship.

The conference, slated for October 23 to 26 in Salima, is expected to draw marketing professionals, corporate leaders, and policymakers to share insights on innovation, strategy, and growth.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre on Friday, MAGLA Director General Rachel Mijiga said the partnership was a natural alignment, noting that the authority’s mandate goes beyond regulation to include promoting tourism and marketing Malawi as a destination of choice.

“As the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority, we are proud to partner with the Institute of Marketing in Malawi for this year’s conference. One of our key mandates, beyond regulation, is the promotion of tourism—promoting and marketing Malawi as a destination of choice,” said Mijiga.

She emphasised that the conference, which is attracting strong participation from across the SADC region, presents a significant opportunity for ‘Brand Malawi’ to be marketed beyond its borders.

“This is an opportunity to position the country as the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’ and a hub for culture, nature, and investment opportunities. Marketers have a central role in shaping perceptions about Malawi both locally and globally, and IMM is the perfect institution to lead in telling Malawi’s story and showcasing its natural wealth,” said Mijiga.

IMM Vice President Twikale Chirwa hailed MAGLA for the timely gesture, saying it not only supports the conference but also reflects on its commitment to advancing Malawi’s identity and the marketing profession.

“This year’s conference will take place under the theme, ‘In the Face of Disruption: Be Bold, Be Different, Be Remarkable.’ It is a bold and unique call to action for marketers to rethink their strategies, challenge convention, and seize new opportunities,” said Chirwa.

He highlighted MAGLA’s sponsorship of the new segment, ‘Showcasing Malawi’s Charm’.

The segment, is a panel discussion designed to explore how Malawi’s beauty, talents, and cultural richness can be harnessed to provide solutions for national development and to position the country both regionally and globally.