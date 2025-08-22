During a recent public engagement, presidential candidate Dalitso Kabambe emphasised the critical role of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in funding national development.

He stated that when the MRA collects sufficient revenue, the government will have the resources needed to invest in infrastructure, health, education, and other public services.

Kabambe argued that efficient tax collection and proper management of public funds are essential for sustainable economic growth.

He highlighted that the government cannot meet development goals without mobilising adequate domestic resources.

The audience responded positively to his remarks, with many nodding in agreement and expressing hope for better fiscal management.

Kabambe also assured citizens that, if elected, he would work closely with the MRA and other institutions to enhance revenue collection while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Concluding Analysis

Kabambe’s focus on the MRA underscores his commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic economic planning.

By linking domestic revenue generation directly to development outcomes, he positions himself as a candidate with practical solutions to Malawi’s financial and infrastructural challenges.

His message appeals to voters who want measurable results and a government capable of delivering public services efficiently.