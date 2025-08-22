…Kabambe makes a strong case, overtakes Chakwera

…20 thousand people sampled

Democratic Progressive Party candidate, Arthur Peter Mutharika, is still being placed as the favourite candidate to win the September 2025 presidential election. In a fresh opinion poll commissioned after the Presidential debate which Mutharika did not show up, the former President maintained a commanding lead with a threshold of over 50%.

Malawi24 run an opinion poll immediately after the debate in Lilongwe in which they asked online users to suggest a candidate whom they would vote for in the election. A total of 5 candidates, including incumbent Lazarus Chakwera as well as UTM leader, Dalitso Kabambe, were on the lineup.

A total of 20,200 people participated in the online poll in which a person could only vote for one candidate. In the final tally, Mutharika led with 57% of the people claiming that they would vote for him in the election that is set to occur in less than 30 days.

Mutharika was trailed by UTM leader, Dalitso Kabambe, who participated in the debates. Kabambe scored 30% of the total vote. Current President, Lazarus Chakwera, who is seeking a second and final term performed miserably as he scored a paltry 6%. Atupele Muluzi of the opposition United Democratic Front scored 2% while current Vice President Michael Usi scored 1% of the total vote.

Voters also had the chance of airing the justification of their choice in the comment section of the poll. While some people who voted for Lazarus Chakwera dismissed the poll with some saying that the people who were participating in the poll were not eligible to vote in the actual election, those who voted for Mutharika claimed that they were frustrated by Chakwera’s failures. Those who voted for Dalitso Kabambe acknowledged that Chakwera had failed but equally claimed that Mutharika was not the solution, they said that Malawi needs a new pair of hands to give a go at the presidency.

In all objective opinion polls, Mutharika has been taking a lead although he had been falling short of securing a 50%+1 majority. In 2024, the research thinktank Afrobarometer conducted a survey which placed Mutharika at the first position scoring 43% of the vote. In July 2025, the Institute for Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) conducted their poll which also placed Mutharika on the first position which placed Mutharika on the lead with a 43% vote percentage as well. In an earlier online poll that Malawi24 conducted, Mutharika was also in the lead but it was commanding as it was at 62%.

Accounting for such a discrepancy, a political scientist said that online polls have the participation of various people some of whom might not even have registered.

“This is not to say that they are not important, they are important as they mostly reflect the feelings of the tech savvy people. However, because of that they do not offer an accurate depiction. Nevertheless, the fact that Mutharika is leading in both online and offline polls is more telling,” she said.

In the recent poll, Dalitso Kabambe who has been trailing Lazarus Chakwera in rigorous scientific polls outperformed Chakwera by polling 30%. This prompted some commentors to dismiss the poll.

“Look at this, in what world can Kabambe beat Chakwera? This poll is not genuine, the real voters are in villages and they do not have access to social media,” posted one person who had voted for Chakwera in the poll.

The political scentist, while concurring, said that such a thing should not make people dismiss the entire poll.

“Among online respondents, Kabambe is being rated higher than Chakwera. It might not be the accurate representation of the actual tally, but it means there is a constituency that is not happy with Chakwera, and they are a signifcant number,” she said.

Malawi24 will also run another poll close to the election day.