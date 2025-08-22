During a recent presidential debate, Atupele Muluzi emphasised the importance of prioritising business as a key strategy to stabilise Malawi’s economy.

He argued that a strong and vibrant private sector is central to creating jobs, increasing revenue, and improving living standards for Malawians.

Muluzi stressed that government policies should facilitate entrepreneurship, support small and medium enterprises, and remove barriers that hinder business growth.

He highlighted that economic stability depends on empowering local businesses, attracting investment, and ensuring a predictable regulatory environment.

The debate hall responded with a mixture of applause and focused attention as supporters and undecided voters evaluated his proposals.

Muluzi reinforced that without a thriving business environment, attempts at economic recovery and debt management would be unsustainable.

He also called on other stakeholders, including international partners, to support initiatives that strengthen Malawi’s commercial and industrial sectors.

Concluding Analysis

Atupele Muluzi’s “business first” strategy positions him as a candidate focused on practical economic solutions grounded in private-sector-led growth.

By emphasising job creation, investment, and entrepreneurship, he appeals to voters concerned with long-term stability and sustainable development.

His approach reflects a clear understanding that fiscal discipline alone is insufficient without parallel initiatives to stimulate economic activity and empower Malawians to generate wealth.