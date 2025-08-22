The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has promised to give traditional leaders more power in local governance if it returns to office, its running mate, Justice Jane Ansah, has said.

Speaking during a visit to Senior Chief Mwaulambya in Chitipa, Ansah said the party’s manifesto was “people-centred” and aimed at strengthening decentralisation.

She told the gathering that chiefs would be given greater control of local affairs, describing them as “a vital link between government and the people.”

Her remarks came after Senior Chief Mwaulambya called for establishing a council of chiefs to deliberate on issues affecting traditional leaders.

The chief stressed that traditional authorities are also voters and would support leaders who respect the rule of law. He described Ansah’s selection as running mate as “divinely inspired” and urged her to uphold integrity in government.

Ansah, the presidential running mate for DPP torch-bearer, Arthur Peter Mutharika, assured residents that the DPP would resume stalled development projects in Chitipa.

She also highlighted the party’s role in crafting Malawi’s 1993 constitution, saying it remained committed to democratic governance.

She praised Senior Chief Mwaulambya for what she called his “God-fearing leadership” and said Malawians were yearning for change.

Malawi heads to the polls on 16 September.

Recent findings by Afrobarometer suggest that Mutharika is the frontrunner in the presidential race, a prediction that the DPP says is reflected in the large crowds attending its campaign rallies.