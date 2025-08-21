The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Disciplinary Committee has fined FCB Nyasa Big Bullets a total of MK5,750,000 for misconduct that occurred during their TNM Super League match against Blue Eagles FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

According to a statement released by the body, the decision follows a review of incidents surrounding the match, where Bullets were found guilty of breaching league regulations. The committee has directed the club to settle the fines before their next official fixture.

Sulom says the determination is aiming to enforce discipline across the league, stressing that fairness and professionalism must be safeguarded at all times.

“Sulom reiterates its commitment to upholding discipline, integrity and fair play in the league,” read part of the statement.

The punishment comes after a layer of drama in the 75th minute of the match, when a Bullets fan breached security, stormed the pitch, and snatched Blue Eagles goalkeeper Joshua Waka’s towel, linking it to “juju” beliefs.

However, just three minutes later, the drama on the pitch reached its peak as Laurent Banda broke through Bullets’ defense and calmly slotted the ball into the net, sealing the match and plunging Bullets into stunned disbelief.