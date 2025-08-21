The Presidential Debates Task Force has said the 2025 debates will proceed as planned, underscoring their importance as an accountability mechanism for presidential candidates, even as the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have confirmed they will not take part.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Task Force Chairperson Golden Matonga announced that the debates will run between today August 21 and September 4, 2025, giving Malawians a platform to hear directly from those aspiring to lead the country.

“We acknowledge the recent communication from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) about their decision not to participate in these debates,” Matonga stated. “Our goal is to ensure that the debates provide a platform for all candidates to present their visions and policies to the electorate.”

The Task Force stressed that presidential debates are not just about showcasing policies, but also about strengthening democratic practice. They allow voters to make informed choices, compel leaders to explain and defend their manifesto pledges, and demonstrate whether candidates can think clearly and respond effectively under pressure.

“Whilst participation in Presidential debates may be voluntary, in practice leaders are obligated based on principles of accountability, responsiveness and transparency to use such platforms to address topical issues of public interest,” the statement read. “Non-participation in debates may imply denying citizens an opportunity to get answers and make informed decisions.”

The Task Force also pointed out that debates serve as a form of self-submission to the electorate, upholding the principle of popular sovereignty that power belongs to the people.

Despite the absence of the two major parties, the Task Force said it remains committed to engaging with all presidential hopefuls and expressed hope that more candidates will recognise the value of taking part.