Muhammad Sulumba has returned to his former club Mighty Wanderers, signing a seven-month contract with the team on Wednesday, returning to the club after a two-year absence.

Head coach Bob Mpinganjira described the decision as timely, saying Sulumba’s experience will boost the team’s attacking options ahead of their Caf Confederations Cup back-to-back ties against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.

He last played for Wanderers in 2023 and has previously played for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Service United (Civo) including Creck Sporting football club.

Mpinganjira hopes Sulumba’s experience will help address the team’s scoring issues and contribute to the team’s success in the second round of the TNM Super League and the upcoming CAF campaign.

Upon signing, Sulumba expressed gratitude for his return to the Wanderers club and hopes to contribute his experience to meet the club’s goals.

Sulumba’s return to Wanderers was confirmed earlier this year, with reports indicating he joined as a free agent after his contract with Civo expired.

Before joining Wanderers, Sulumba played for Kuwait side Sulaibikhat Sporting Club, having signed a two-year deal in August 2023, where he was also the team’s vice captain. He also played in Libya.