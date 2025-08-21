The Faith Organisation Passion Centre for the Children has donated assorted medical equipment worth K8 million to Matawale Health Centre through the Zomba District Health Office.

The handover ceremony took place at the Zomba DHO Offices, and the support came from friends of the Passion Centre in the United States of America.

The donated items included: fetal heart monitor, speculums, vest respiratory machines, pediatric defibulator/ECG, respiratory spirometer, IV stands, manual BP cuffs and stethoscopes, aprons, disposable bed pads, and many more.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Pastor Saul Mateyu, Executive Director of Passion Centre for the Children, said their organisation decided to donate various medical supplies to Matawale Health Centre to assist underprivileged people and orphans who depend on public hospitals.

Pastor Mateyu explained that Passion Centre works in support of the government in the health sector, and they noticed the lack of medical equipment in public hospitals, which affects the delivery of proper healthcare services.

He emphasised that their organisation will continue to support the Zomba District Health Office with medical supplies and medicines, based on the existing partnership between the two entities.

“There are many underprivileged people and orphans who fail to access help at public hospitals, which is why we have provided this support.” He said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Zomba District Health Officer (DHO), Penjani Chunda thanked Passion Centre and said the donation would help reach more patients, especially since they previously lacked adequate equipment.

Chunda said that Matawale Health Centre had been facing serious challenges in serving patients due to a shortage of essential equipment, and she said that this donation will greatly improve the delivery of healthcare services.