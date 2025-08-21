National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given a financial boost of K10 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) towards its 2025 Annual Lake Conference, set for August 21 to 23 in Mangochi.

This year’s gathering, which is one of the country’s biggest professional conferences, will run under the theme “From Awareness to Action: Catalysing Malawi’s Economic Resilience and Sustainable Growth.”

Presenting the symbolic cheque in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM Capital Markets Finance Manager, Tuntufye Singogo, said the bank’s support reflects its commitment to practical solutions for national development.

“We are committed to action and supporting initiatives that empower Malawians, drive innovation, and strengthen resilience in both the financial sector and the wider economy. This conference is one of the most prestigious professional gatherings in Malawi. It provides a platform where policymakers and key private sector leaders converge to share insights, exchange ideas, and shape strategies that influence our nation’s economic trajectory,” said Singogo.

ICAM Chief Executive Officer, Noel Zigowa, expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it will go a long way in facilitating the smooth coordination of the conference.

“We appreciate the support from the Bank as it demonstrates their commitment to advancing accountancy in Malawi. This year, we will focus on addressing the economic challenges and shocks the country is facing, while exploring ways to prepare for and sustain a resilient economy,” said Zigowa.

The conference is expected to draw more than 1,000 ICAM members.