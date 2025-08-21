Some students at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) have appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to intervene and introduce affordable transport arrangements as the institution closes this week.

The students argue that the recent surge in bus fares has made it increasingly difficult for many learners, particularly those from low-income families, to travel back home.

Allan Chiyembekezo, Vice President of the Mzuzu University Political Science Students Association, said the sharp rise in transport costs has placed an unbearable burden on students.

“For instance, the fare from Mzuzu to Blantyre has risen from K35,000 to K60,000. This is far beyond what most students can afford,” said Chiyembekezo.

In a letter addressed to President Chakwera, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, the students urged the government to urgently consider measures that would ease the financial strain.

“Alternatively, financial support could be provided to reduce travel costs for students returning home at the end of the semester.

Another option could be arranging special buses, either from state-owned companies or through private operators in partnership with the government, to transport students,” reads part of the letter.

The appeal comes at a time when the cost of living in Malawi continues to rise, with transport being one of the most affected sectors due to fuel price increases.

Students warn that failure to act could leave some learners stranded on campus as they struggle to find a means of returning home.