The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has defended President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to skip the presidential debate organised by MISA Malawi, set to take place this evening at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters, MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila said the decision was based on concerns about credibility, security, and what she described as “kindergarten politics.” She stressed that the President’s absence should not be misconstrued as disrespect for the media, but rather as a principled stand on the standards and seriousness of the debate process.

Kabwila emphasised that President Chakwera was initially ready and willing to attend. However, senior party officials advised against his participation, citing issues with the debate’s format, transparency, and the composition of its participants. “This is a President who has always respected the media,” Kabwila said. “His absence is about the standards of the process, not about the institution of the press.”

She expressed frustration over what she called a lack of transparency and poor organisation surrounding the event. The party, she said, had reached out to organisers seeking clarification on the debate’s structure and vetting of candidates but received unsatisfactory responses. “A sitting Head of State should not be thrown into a forum without clear terms or proper scrutiny of participants,” she argued.

Kabwila criticised the inclusion of political parties with no parliamentary representation and candidates under public scrutiny for alleged corruption. She argued that such a setup undermined the integrity of the debate and failed to provide a serious platform for national dialogue. Drawing a sharp analogy, she compared Chakwera’s involvement to “Champions League teams playing against non-league clubs.”

“He should not be debating with comedians, people lighting candles, or those treating a national platform as a stage for drama,” Kabwila said. “Putting seasoned leaders alongside unserious participants is a disservice to Malawians.”

She reiterated that the President’s decision was not one of arrogance, but a deliberate stance to uphold the dignity of the presidency. “He is a statesman, not just a candidate. We owe Malawians meaningful engagement, not theatrics. That is why our leader has chosen to be with the people, not on a stage with those who have failed them.”

On the political front, Kabwila projected a resounding MCP victory in the upcoming general election, slated for September 16. She claimed the party was confident of securing “70+1”, a figure well beyond the 50+1 majority threshold, attributing this to President Chakwera’s inclusive leadership and national unification efforts.

Highlighting some of those gestures, Kabwila praised Chakwera’s recent decisions to rename major infrastructure in honour of former presidents, including Arthur Peter Mutharika, Bakili Muluzi, and Joyce Banda. She described these acts as evidence that Chakwera governs without bitterness or partisanship, even in the face of personal attacks and sabotage from the opposition.