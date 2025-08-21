Malawi’s prison education program has registered improved examination results, marking a continued upward trend in academic performance among inmates.

According to the Malawi Prison Service Public Relations Officer, Steve Meke, a total of 58 inmates sat for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams across seven prison schools. Of these, 34 passed, representing a pass rate of 58.6%, a notable improvement from 55% recorded in both 2023 and 2024.

Zomba Central Prison led the way with an 88.8% pass rate, followed by Bvumbwe Reformatory at 66.6% and Blantyre Prison at 50%.

In the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams, 47 inmates participated, with 36 passing, translating to a 76.5% pass rate. This marks a significant increase from last year’s 54%.

Maula Prison stood out with a perfect 100% pass rate in the JCE exams. Zomba Central Prison and Blantyre Prison followed with 88.8% each.

Meke attributed the progress to consistent support from education stakeholders and underscored the broader impact of prison education on rehabilitation and reintegration.

“As the Malawi Prison Service, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all key stakeholders for their unwavering support. Together, we can make a meaningful difference by promoting rehabilitation, reducing reoffending, and contributing to safer communities,” he said.

The schools included in this year’s examinations were Maula Prison, Zomba Central Prison, Blantyre Prison, Bvumbwe Reformatory, Mzuzu Prison, Mzimba Prison, and Kachere Women’s Prison.