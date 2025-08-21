Lilongwe-based Evangelist Richard Zinyongo, a prominent figure in Malawi’s Pentecostal and prophetic movement, has voiced strong criticism against certain prophets who exploit electoral periods to make unfounded prophecies.

Zinyongo, known for his advocacy against what he terms “churchpreneurship,” believes these baseless declarations create unnecessary panic among citizens.

Speaking in an interview, Zinyongo emphasised that true prophecy should be divinely inspired, rather than driven by the ambitions of power-hungry individuals seeking attention.

He acknowledged the existence of genuine prophets who deliver authentic messages from God but urged caution regarding those who fabricate prophecies for personal gain.

Zinyongo suggested that those who feel compelled to create misleading prophecies should consider pursuing a career in politics instead of misleading the public through false claims.

His remarks reflect a growing concern within the community regarding the integrity of prophetic practices, particularly during sensitive times such as elections.

Lenard Maganga, a church elder from CCAP, seconded Evangelist Zinyongo’s assertion that true prophets do exist, while expressing concerns regarding the prevalence of prophecies that emerge primarily during election periods. He suggested that such prophecies often appear motivated by political gain.

“I affirm my belief in the concept of prophecy; however, the recent proliferation of self-proclaimed prophets raises significant concerns. Historical context reveals that, as illustrated in the Old Testament, false prophets coexisted with the genuine, serving as a means for God to communicate with His people through messages of hope, warning, or guidance.”

Maganga further articulated his apprehension, stating, “The current prophecies surrounding elections appear not only ill-timed but also misleading. It seems they are driven more by financial incentives or political agendas than by a sincere commitment to fulfilling God’s purpose. Consequently, the task of distinguishing between true and false prophecies has become increasingly complex.”